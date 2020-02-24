LONDON – New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech says he is looking forward to achieving "great things" after agreeing personal terms with the London club.
The 26-year-old Morocco forward, who cost Chelsea 40 million euros (43.3 million dollars) signed a five-year deal late Sunday and will join up with the club on July 1 after completing the season with Ajax.
"I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea," Ziyech told Chelsea's website.
"I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together.'
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Ziyech had been a "key target".