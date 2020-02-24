New Chelsea signing Ziyech hoping to achieve 'great things'









New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech says he is looking forward to achieving "great things" after agreeing personal terms with the London club. Photo: LONDON – New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech says he is looking forward to achieving "great things" after agreeing personal terms with the London club. The 26-year-old Morocco forward, who cost Chelsea 40 million euros (43.3 million dollars) signed a five-year deal late Sunday and will join up with the club on July 1 after completing the season with Ajax. "I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea," Ziyech told Chelsea's website. "I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together.' Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said Ziyech had been a "key target".

"He has consistently been one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in recent years, which we saw first-hand in our two games against Ajax in the Champions League," she said.

"We wish Hakim and Ajax all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer."

Ziyech helped Ajax reach the 2017 Europa League final and the 2019 Champions League semis, and won a Dutch league and cup double in 2019. He was named Dutch footballer of the year in 2018."

dpa