LONDON – New West Ham manager David Moyes said Monday he feels like he still has "unfinished business" after taking charge of the club for the second time.
The 56-year-old former Everton and Manchester United manager was confirmed as the new manager on Sunday, one day after the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, signing an 18-month contract.
It is the second time Moyes has been manager at West Ham, having spent seven months in charge in 2017-18, helping the club to Premier League survival.
"I certainly feel as if I have unfinished business," Moyes told a press conference on Monday.
"I really enjoyed my time here last time and I felt, by the end, we had gone in a really positive direction with the players.