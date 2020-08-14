New signing Willian ’can really make a difference at Arsenal’

LONDON - Arsenal have signed Brazilian winger Willian from Chelsea on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

Throughout his seven years at Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League. He made 339 appearances, with 63 goals and 56 assists in that time.

"I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement on the club's website.

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions (and) he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility."