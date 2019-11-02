LONDON – Newcastle United eased their Premier League relegation woes after goals from Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey helped them to a nervy 3-2 win at West Ham United on Saturday.
Defenders Clark and Fernandez sent the Magpies on their way with first-half headers and Shelvey added their third in the 51st minute before Fabian Balbuena and Robert Snodgrass struck for West Ham to set up a dramatic finish.
The result lifted Newcastle to 15th place on 12 points from 11 games while West Ham, who stretched their winless league run to five games, slipped to 12th on 13 points.
Former Liverpool midfielder Shelvey was relieved his side were able to hang on after being pegged back by the home side in the closing stages.
"It's a great win, we dug deep in the last 20 minutes but I think we should have been at least four goals up in the first half," he told Newcastle United's television channel.