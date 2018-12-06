Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon opened the scoring against Everton. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Newcastle United finally registered a goal at Goodison Park as they earned a useful away point with a 1-1 draw against Everton on Wednesday to bounce back from their weekend defeat by West Ham United. They had lost on their last five Premier League trips to Everton without scoring, but took the lead after 19 minutes when Salomon Rondon lashed past Jordan Pickford.

Everton responded to dominate the rest of the half, and were shouting for a penalty after a challenge on Ademola Lookman.

Richarlison had an effort saved, but from the resulting corner, the Brazilian stabbed home at the far post.

Everton looked the more likely winners, but it was Newcastle who went close twice late on with Christian Atsu guilty of wasting a glorious chance for the visitors, shooting straight at Pickford as the clock reached 90 minutes.

Newcastle are still looking for their first win at Everton since 2010.

Meanwhile, Fulham took the lead against Leicester City on Wednesday, but will rue being unable to hold on to it as they drew 1-1 to remain bottom of the Premier League.

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri had his name sung by the visiting supporters, having guided Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016.

But it was the home fans who were the loudest three minutes before halftime as Aboubakar Kamara fired home an angled shot after being played in by Aleksandar Mitrovic to give Fulham the lead.

Fulham went into the game with the worst goal difference in the league having conceded 35 goals in 14 matches. But they peppered Kasper Schmeichel’s goal with shots, registering 23 attempts.

Abou’s effort is cancelled out by Maddison’s second-half strike.



All square at the Cottage. #FULLEI pic.twitter.com/1AjDvlRS6O — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 5, 2018

They were made to pay for their profligacy when James Maddison found the bottom left corner after 74 minutes, his second goal in as many games.

Fulham are the only side in England’s four professional divisions yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Leicester are ninth and have not lost in seven matches in all competitions.

Reuters