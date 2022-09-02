Newcastle owners nearly hit by speeding bike before Liverpool match

London - Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley narrowly escaped injury after being involved in a "scary" incident before their club's Premier League match at Liverpool on Wednesday. Ghodoussi and Staveley were left shaken after a motorbike ridden by two men in balaclavas was driven towards pedestrians outside Anfield.

The married couple were almost hit by the motorbike, which, according to Merseyside Police, was believed to have been involved in a chase with an electric bike close to the Liverpool stadium. "The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident. Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium," Ghodoussi told the Daily Mail on Friday.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse, the bike drove straight into the crowd." Merseyside Police said two men had been arrested following the incident after the bike was brought to a stop by an officer outside the ground, which caused the rider and passenger to fall off.

"There are no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured. One of the riders of the bike suffered facial and shoulder injuries and has received medical treatment," Merseyside Police added in a statement. "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle. "The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing." The two men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries. Despite taking the lead, Newcastle lost 2-1 as Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the game.

