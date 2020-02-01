Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka saves a shot from Norwich City's Lukas Rupp during their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Saturday. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters

NEWCASTLE – Newcastle United had goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to thank as they climbed to 10th spot in the table following a tense but scoreless draw with Norwich City at St. James's Park on Saturday. Despite being bottom of the table, the visitors came out all guns blazing, playing much of the opening 45 minutes in the Newcastle half and forcing Dubravka into two fine first-half saves to keep the scoreline level.

Norwich created plenty of chances and won a slew of corners, but all too often they struggled to get many of them on target. When they did, Dubravka was equal to the task.

Finnish forward Teemo Pukki, Norwich's top scorer in the Premier League with 11 goals this season, had a great chance to put his side ahead in the 73rd minute, but again Dubravka was quickest to react and Ciaran Clarke was able to clear the danger.

With Norwich pouring forward, new loan signing Danny Rose came on as a substitute to make his debut for Newcastle, and they had to work hard to repel yet another Norwich corner deep into stoppage time.