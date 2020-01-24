Inter Milan's Valentino Lazaro, left, and Verona's Mattia Zaccagni go for the ball during the Serie A soccer match late last year. Photo: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

LONDON – Newcastle United have signed Austrian international midfielder Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan to the end of the Premier League season, they announced on Friday. The 23-year-old joined Inter from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin last July.

"Valentino is a quality player who'll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve," said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce. "He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery.

"We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I'm delighted with what we've done. Along with Nabil Bentaleb, he'll give us strong options."