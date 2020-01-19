Newcastle United's Jetro Willems receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during their Premier League game against Chelsea. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

NEWCASTLE – Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes Jetro Willems could face a long spell on the sidelines after the Dutch defender suffered a serious injury against Chelsea in the Premier League. Willems, who is on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of Newcastle's 1-0 win on Saturday, and Bruce fears he has suffered cruciate ligament damage.

The injury leaves Bruce short on the left side of the defence, having lost Paul Dummett to a hamstring problem last weekend.

"It looks a horrendous injury for Jetro, which is a big blow to us," Bruce said.

"We fear it's his cruciate. We're due a bit of luck. I've never known anything quite like it over the last few weeks so we're due.