Newcastle United shrugged off an injury crisis to beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday thanks to Anthony Gordon's second-half winner. Victory takes Eddie Howe's men above United into fifth in the Premier League table and was the very least the home side deserved for a dominant display that should have been rewarded with more goals.

Gordon's solitary strike proved enough as he slotted in Kieran Trippier's cross on 55 minutes. But the three points came at a cost for Newcastle as goalkeeper Nick Pope hobbled off late on to add to their injury woes. The Magpies were without 11 first-team players, yet were utterly dominant for the first hour against a United side that are still yet to register a win against a side in the top nine of the Premier League table this season.

"We are well aware of our situation but the players have responded again," said Howe. "I couldn't be happier with the players tonight I thought we gave a really good display. The character and effort levels have been of the highest level." Andre Onana was in the spotlight after his two glaring errors cost Erik ten Hag's men in a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in midweek that could prove fatal to their chances of progression in the Champions League.

But the Cameroonian made an important early save to deny Miguel Almiron finding the far corner. Newcastle also suffered Champions League disappointment in midweek as a controversial stoppage-time penalty denied them a famous victory at Paris Saint-Germain. Howe's lack of options meant he was forced to name the same side for a third consecutive game with 17-year-old Lewis Miley starting in midfield.

But there was no sign of fatigue from the home side as United could not cope with Newcastle's energy on and off the ball.

"It definitely makes the result more satisfying that we pulled through with the same team," said Gordon. "It's not just the lads that are injured, the ones that are playing have kicks and bruises...I'm limping . It's so satisfying because we know how hard we work for each other, so to get the win today is massive." Alexander Isak's effort was deflected inches wide by Harry Maguire before Trippier's free-kick came back off the underside of the bar as Newcastle were unfortunate not to make their dominance count before half-time.

However, the deadlock was finally broken when Trippier was played in down the right and he picked out Gordon to tap home his sixth goal of the season at the far post. Ten Hag finally responded only after falling behind as the ineffectual Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were replaced by Rasmus Hojlund and Antony. Yet those changes elicited little response from the visitors as United slumped to a sixth Premier League defeat of the season.

"All over you have to say Newcastle deserved to win," conceded Ten Hag. "We will talk tomorrow with the team about it and move on to Wednesday (against Chelsea)." The closest United came to levelling was when Fabian Schar blocked Sergio Reguilon's goalbound volley.

But that incident came with a cost for Newcastle as goalkeeper Pope jolted his shoulder in an attempt to save the Spaniard's shot. United finally showed some urgency for the closing stages plus nine minutes of added time for Pope's injury and did have the ball in the net. However, Maguire was clearly offside as he deflected in Antony's effort and Newcastle held on to close to within two points of the top four.