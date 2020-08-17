Newcastle United in takeover talks with Singapore investors

LONDON - English Premier League club Newcastle United has held talks with the Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) group over a possible takeover bid, the Singapore-backed company said in a statement.

BNG, co-founded by Singapore-based investors Evangeline Shen, Nelson Loh and Terence Loh, and headquartered in Paris, said that negotiations were at an advanced stage and that the group was willing to "massively contribute" to the club's development.

"Bellagraph Nova Group's founders (have) already provided a LOI (Letter of Intent) as well as a proof of funds on Aug. 10," BNG said.

"In addition to the engagement to the Newcastle Football Club and community, Bellagraph Nova Group enlisted help of England captain Alan Shearer and former player Michael Chopra."

BNG owns 31 entities and earned about $12 billion in revenue last year, according to the company's website.