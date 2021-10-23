Newcastle United still winless in Premier League, Watford slap Everton with five

London - Newcastle United's new Saudi owners were given another reminder of the investment it will take to make the Magpies a force to be reckoned following their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Interim manager Graeme Jones took charge for the first time since Steve Bruce was sacked and needed a moment of brilliance from Callum Wilson just to salvage a point.

Christian Benteke headed the Patrick Vieira's men in front. Wilson showed the value of a proven goalscorer with a stunning overhead kick into the top corner 25 minutes from time.

Benteke also hit the woodwork twice and thought he had earned a deserved three points for the Eagles five minutes from time, but his second goal was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul by Marc Guehi. Newcastle stay second bottom, but are just three points adrift of safety. Spanish striker Rodrigo earned Leeds United a 1-1 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers as he scored a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out Hwang Hee-chan's early opener for the visitors in the Premier League on Saturday.

Hwang netted an opportunist 10th-minute goal, steering in a shot with the outside of his foot from close range after Nelson Semedo broke clear and squared the ball to Raul Jimenez, whose effort fell kindly to the South Korean forward. Leeds dominated the first half but failed to create much up front against a well organised Wolves defence, as visiting keeper Jose Sa smothered a Raphinha shot from long range before Jack Harrison fired well wide from inside the area. Home keeper Illan Meslier blocked a low Rayan Ait Nouri drive from a tight angle shortly after the break and Leeds struggled to carve out any chances before Sa kept out Joe Gelhardt's shot with a superb save in the 79th minute.

Gelhardt, who came on as a second-half substitute, capped a fine performance when he won the spot kick with a jinking run which forced Semedo to haul him down and Rodrigo made no mistake sending Sa the wrong way. Wolves, who stretched their unbeaten league run to four games having won the previous three, are 10th on 13 points from nine games while Leeds stayed 17th on seven points.

Maxwel Cornet scored twice as struggling Burnley earned a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. Burnley took the lead in the 13th minute with Cornet losing his marker to glance a Matt Lowton corner into the far, bottom corner.

Southampton piled on the pressure in response and Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond missed great chances before Tino Livramento hit the post. The impressive 18-year-old Livramento though finally brought the Saints level, four minutes before the break, with a header from Redmond's corner. Armando Broja put Southampton ahead five minutes in the 50th minute after Burnley defender James Tarkowski gave the ball away straight to Ibrahima Diallo.

But Ivorian Cornet, a summer signing from Olympique Lyonnais, earned Sean Dyche's side a point, beating Alex McCarthy with a superb first-time strike from the edge of the box. Joshua King grabbed a hat-trick on his return to former club Everton in Watford's stunning 5-2 Premier League victory at Goodison Park as the visitors claimed their first win under new manager Claudio Ranieri on Saturday. Everton were quick out off the blocks, scoring inside three minutes when Demarai Gray sprinted down the left, danced past a challenge and crossed the ball into the six-yard box where Tom Davies stuck his foot out for his first goal of the season.

The lead lasted only 10 minutes, however, when King stole in at the back post on a set-piece to fire the ball into the roof of the net after Everton failed to clear the initial delivery.

Everton struggled to make inroads after the early goal and it took the introduction of Richarlison in the second half for them to go ahead as the Brazilian got on the end of Michael Keane's whipped cross to head home against his former club. But Watford silenced the Goodison Park crowd with two goals in two minutes when Juraj Kucka first levelled from another set-piece with a header before King scored his second from a counter-attack after Everton committed too many players forward. King completed his hat-trick when Everton's defence failed to clear a cross into the box, turning Keane before firing it past Pickford, before Emmanuel Dennis scored a fifth in stoppage time.