LONDON – Newcastle United have had some positive results this season under new manager Steve Bruce and have the quality to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
The Magpies were in danger of the drop last season but climbed out of the relegation zone in the second half of the season to finish 13th under Rafa Benitez, who left the club in the close season.
Despite a lacklustre start to this season under Bruce, Newcastle earned wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and sit 14th in the standings, five points above the relegation zone.
"It's tough with a new manager, but they have good results. I think they will stay in the Premier League," Guardiola told reporters ahead of City's trip to St James' Park on Saturday.
"They are physically strong, fast up front. Their structure is quite similar to under Rafa Benitez."