Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce said on Monday that he would meet club owner Mike Ashley and discuss the possibility of signing reinforcements in the January transfer window as the club's injury woes show no sign of abating.
A depleted Newcastle side dug deep to come away from Wolverhampton Wanderers with a point over the Premier League weekend but they lost defender Paul Dummett and striker Dwight Gayle to injuries within the first 30 minutes.
Bruce said it was the worst injury crisis he had seen in 40 years with as many as 13 players sidelined -- the highest among all Premier League clubs -- and the 59-year-old said he is pinning his hopes on Joelinton to lead the line.
"Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle will have scans today so they'll not be involved tomorrow," Bruce told reporters ahead of Tuesday's FA Cup third round replay against Rochdale.
"Allan Saint-Maximin has trained for the last two days but tomorrow might be a bit early. The same goes for (Jonjo) Shelvey... I am hoping (Joelinton) declares himself fit. We are hoping this could be the game for him.