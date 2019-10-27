NEWCASTLE – Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes his team face a slog to stay away from the Premier League relegation zone after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
Newcastle led at halftime thanks to a towering header by Jamaal Lascelles but lost their way after the break when Jonny equalised for the visitors after a poor piece of goalkeeping by Martin Dubravka.
It could have been worse for Newcastle with Wolves finishing strongly after the hosts had Sean Longstaff sent off for a foul on Ruben Neves.
Newcastle still have only two league wins this season and are perched one place and one point above the relegation zone.
"We hope we can get a few results. Two or three points separates 11 teams," Bruce said. "We want to go higher but I was under no illusion it would be difficult here.