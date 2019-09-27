Sean Longstaff returns for Newcastle. Photo: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Newcastle United will be boosted by the return of midfielder Sean Longstaff for Sunday's Premier League trip to Leicester City but Jonjo Shelvey will miss the game with a hamstring issue, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday. Longstaff has not played since August after he suffered an ankle injury in training but the 21-year-old, who was linked with Manchester United in the close season, is now back in contention when they take on third-placed Leicester.

"Longstaff's trained all week, he'll be okay," Bruce told reporters. "Shelvey's got a problem with a hamstring, he's out.

Midfielder Matt Ritchie, who was injured in a tackle from Leicester's Hamza Choudhury in a League Cup defeat last month, and is still sidelined.

However, full back DeAndre Yedlin has recovered after groin surgery in May and could make his first appearance of the season.