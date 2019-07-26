Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is bolstering his club as they look to compete in the Premier League. Photo: Adam Holt/Reuters

LONDON – Newly-promoted Sheffield United continued their summer spending Friday as they bought midfielder Ben Osborn from Nottingham Forest and re-signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United. Osborn signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, while Henderson, who has signed an extension to his deal at Old Trafford, will stay at Sheffield United for the coming season.

"Ben is an intelligent footballer, he plays a number of positions and has got that attitude that he will slot in wherever," Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told the club's website.

"He's been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him.

"He's got a lot of attributes that will help us, going forward, and we're looking forward to him pulling on a red and white shirt.

Henderson retains the goalkeeper's number 1 jersey after helping United to win promotion to the Premier League, with 21 clean sheets.

"Dean was always our number one target," Wilder said.

The two arrivals take United's summer signings to seven, following on from Luke Freeman, Phil Jagielka, Callum Robinson, Ravel Morrison and Lys Mousset.

dpa