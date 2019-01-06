Newport County's Padraig Amond, far right, grabbed a late winner against Leicester City on Sunday. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

Fourth-tier Newport County beat Premier League high-flyers Leicester City 2-1 to record a memorable upset win in the third round of the English FA Cup on Sunday. It had seemed that visitors Leicester, seventh in the Premier League and top-flight champions in 2016, would leave Rodney Parade with a draw when Rachid Ghezzal’s shot eight minutes from time cancelled out Jamille Matt’s 10th-minute header.

But, with five minutes left, Newport were awarded a penalty after Leicester’s Marc Albrighton inexplicably raised his arm to block a cross into the box, and Padraig Amond made no mistake from the spot to spark delirious scenes among the Welsh club’s supporters.

“It’s a little bit surreal at the moment,” Matt told the BBC.

“We all fight for each other and we deserved it. We knew that to get a good result, we’d have to be on it one to 11, and today we were.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for the fans. Absolutely buzzing.”

