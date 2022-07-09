Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea's US tour due to vaccination status

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante celebrates after scoring a goal during last season’s Premier League match against Leicester City

FILE - Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante celebrates after scoring a goal during last season’s Premier League match against Leicester City. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

Published 4h ago

Share

London — France's World Cup winning midfielder N'Golo Kante and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek are to miss Chelsea's tour of the United States as they do not meet the country's Covid vaccination standards.

The United States permits foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated into the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated.

American-owned Chelsea left for their three match pre-season tour on Saturday — beginning with a training camp in Los Angeles.

"N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status," Chelsea said in a statement.

More on this

Chelsea are due to play Mexico's Club America in Las Vegas on July 17, Charlotte FC at their Bank of America Stadium on July 21 and Premier League rivals Arsenal in Florida on July 23.

AFP

Related Topics:

EPLSoccerChelseaCovid-19

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP