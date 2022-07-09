N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea's US tour due to vaccination status

London — France's World Cup winning midfielder N'Golo Kante and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek are to miss Chelsea's tour of the United States as they do not meet the country's Covid vaccination standards. The United States permits foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated into the country.

At present only US citizens are allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated. American-owned Chelsea left for their three match pre-season tour on Saturday — beginning with a training camp in Los Angeles. "N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their Covid vaccination status," Chelsea said in a statement.