Nike terminates Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood's contract

Manchester — Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer being sponsored by Nike, the sportswear giant said on Monday, after the forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman. The player was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greenwood, 20, was released on bail last week pending further investigations but he remains suspended by the Premier League club until further notice. Nike said last week they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were concerned by the allegations.

They have now dropped the player altogether. "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike said in a statement.