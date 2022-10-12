No Big Macs here ... The unusual diet that fuels Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Cape Town — Having taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has revealed his bizarre diet that keeps him at the top of his game. The Norwegian hitman has impressed for his new club since moving from Borussia Dortmund in the close season, and has already scored 20 goals after just 13 games in all competitions.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking in a documentary called Haaland: The Big Decision, the 22-year-old said his meals consist of hearts and livers as part of a 6 000 calories-a-day diet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland)

“You don’t eat this, but I am concerned with taking care of my body,” Haaland said. “I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important. “People say meat is bad for you, but which? The meat you get at McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right over there? I eat the heart and the liver.” The Leeds-born striker then revealed another of his quirks that gives him an edge in the Premier League.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The first thing I do in the morning is to get some sunlight in my eyes — it is good for circadian rhythm ... I have also started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.” City were held to a 0-0 draw by Danish club FC Copenhagen in Tuesday’s Champions League action, which saw Haaland rested by manager Pep Guardiola. Despite the draw, City still qualified for the knockout stage. Their next game in the league sees them go to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement