No European club football for former German greats Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira

LONDON – Former German world champions Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil have not been nominated into the squads of their clubs for upcoming European events.

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo will do without midfielder Khedira in his 22-player squad for the Champions League where they face Barcelona, Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros Budapest in the group stage.

Khedira, 33, is no longer wanted at the Italian champions but plans to fulfil his contract until 2021.

The contract of the 31-year-old Ozil at England's Arsenal also runs until the end of the season and he is going nowhere.

Ozil has not played in months and is rarely in the squad of manager Mikel Arteta, who as expected also didn't name him into the 24-player Europa League squad they made public on Thursday.