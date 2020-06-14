No fans means less pressure on struggling players, says Watford's Foster

The absence of fans at Premier League games could help players struggling for confidence when England's top flight resumes next week, Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has said.

The league was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will resume on June 17 at stadiums closed to spectators.

"You’re going to get players coming into form that haven't been in form all season or low in confidence and then suddenly thriving," Foster, 37, told the Guardian.

"I know for a fact that there are players that do feel massive pressure when they know they have 30-, 40-, 50,000 people watching them.

"You can just see it getting into their head. Not having the crowd there will, without doubt, benefit some people."