Tottenham Hotspur have yet to receive an offer for Christian Eriksen and the playmaker will feature in Saturday's Premier League match at Watford despite not being "totally focused", manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday.
The 27-year-old Eriksen is out of contract in June and has not been in top form this season amid British media reports that he is set for a move to Serie A side Inter Milan before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.
"You have to ask the agent and Inter because they know more than me. If they're confident it's because they're ready to make us an offer, which didn't happen yet," Mourinho told reporters when asked about Eriksen's potential departure to Italy.
"When I see people speaking... people with responsibilities, it makes me surprised. He's trying to do his best, it's normal until Jan. 31 his brain is not totally focused. It is a normal consequence of the situation.
"For a few matches people are saying he's playing his last game. Eriksen plays tomorrow."