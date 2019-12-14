LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane will not be rested with a busy run of Premier League fixtures on the horizon, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
The England skipper did not play in the 3-1 Champions League loss at Bayern Munich in midweek, but Mourinho said the 26-year-old's importance to the team and the lack of experience of teenage striker Troy Parrott made it impossible to rest Kane any more.
Tottenham, who are sixth in the league, visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday before matches against Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City this month.
"Am I going to give him (Kane) a rest on December 26 as we have a match after two days? No, I'm not going to give (Kane) a rest. There are matches and matches," Mourinho told reporters.
"The Munich match was one of these ones when the result was secondary, but when the result is fundamental... number nine is Harry and Troy Parrott.