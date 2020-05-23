No rush to restart Premier League season, says Watford manager

LONDON - Watford manager Nigel Pearson cast doubt on Friday on whether the Premier League should be rushing to restart in June. Most of Watford's players returned to training, in small groups, this week, more than two months after the Premier League was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Captain Troy Deeney stayed away over fears concerning his 5-month-old son, who has respiratory problems. "It's more a question of whether there's a necessity to meet the government's guidelines rather than get the season completed in a timeframe that suits," the Watford Observer quoted Pearson Friday. "We've got until almost the end of August to finish the season. When we need to restart is debateable.

"There's still a few unanswered questions and that's something that is a concern for some players and I respect their views."

One Watford player is already isolating after testing positive for the virus while The Guardian reported on Friday tthat two more players were staying away for seven days after coming into contact with someone affected.

Pearson said Deeney and his other black players were also concerned over safety in the light of the disproportionate number of black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people dying from the virus.

"As far as the players are concerned the BAME question is still something they don't have enough assurances about.

"It's not just about the players but their wider families. I find it awkward to talk about football when we're in such a difficult situation. It doesn't seem right to be talking too much about football when we've got so many fatalities."

dpa