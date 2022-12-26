Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, December 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

No World Cup hangover as Harry Kane sparks Tottenham fightback to draw with Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Brentford. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Backpagepix

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring against Brentford. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Backpagepix

Published 3h ago

Share

London - Harry Kane shook off any World Cup hangover to spark a Tottenham Hotspur revival in an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Brentford as the Premier League roared back to life on Monday.

An early goal by Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney's close-range goal shortly after the interval put Brentford 2-0 up as Tottenham struggled to deal with their hosts.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Antonio Conte's side have made a habit of playing their best football when trailing and so it proved again.

More on this

Kane, whose missed penalty just over a fortnight ago condemned England to a quarter-final defeat by France, headed home in the 65th minute to throw his side a lifeline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, one of five Tottenham starters who featured at the World Cup, then levelled with a calm finish and Kane almost won it with a header against the crossbar.

Tottenham are in fourth place with 30 points while Brentford are ninth ahead of the rest of the day's fixtures.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Related Topics:

Harry KaneTottenhamSoccerEPLFIFA World Cup

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters