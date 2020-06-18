Norwich boss Farke rues injury woes ahead of Saints clash

Norwich City will be without captain Grant Hanley and defenders Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann when they resume their Premier League campaign against Southampton, with the trio ruled out for the rest of the season through injury, manager Daniel Farke said on Thursday.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week but has since returned two negative tests, will also miss the clash against Southampton on Friday.

Hanley, 28, missed almost four months of action at the start of the season due to groin and hernia surgeries, while Byram and Zimmermann have not featured since Norwich's 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in February.

"I have to confirm it's the end of the season for Byram. We hoped he'd be back in June but he has had a setback in his rehab. Hanley is also out for the season as he requires surgery on a hamstring injury," Farke told reporters.

"Stiepermann has been allowed to rejoin training. He will not be involved tomorrow, but we hope he can be a topic in the next game."