Norwich could be ‘trash’ when things went wrong, says manager

LONDON - Norwich City did not have enough quality in their squad to compete in the Premier League this season and when they got things wrong could be "trash", manager Daniel Farke said after losing at Chelsea on Tuesday for an eighth successive defeat.

"You are always struggling with consistency when your individual quality is not always at the top level," said the Norwich boss, whose side were already relegated at the weekend after a single season back up in the Premier League.

"On a good day we were competitive, even against the best sides in this league. We are capable of beating the likes of Manchester City, Leicester or Tottenham," he said.

"But when we are not spot on in all departments then we can be trash. I think that is quite normal. A better side with more individual quality can at least be solid on a poor day and still get some points but were not capable of doing this.

"We always have to be spot-on with a 100 percent performance. When we do that we are competitive and can even win points at this level."