LONDON - Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul is out of their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday after injuring his back before last weekend's Premier League match at Burnley, manager Daniel Farke said on Friday.
Krul played in the 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor after taking painkillers but has not recovered in time for the trip to London, while Farke will make a late call on reserve goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann.
"We have to play without Tim Krul tomorrow," Farke, whose side are 16th in the table, told reporters.
"We hope to have him back after the international break (in mid-October) for the Bournemouth game. He has a muscle strain, he hasn't been able to... be involved in team training.
"It's still a bit doubtful if Ralf Fahrmann will be able to play as well, that will be a late call. We've been careful with his injury... We'll have to wait to see how his groin reacts and if he's fine he'll play tomorrow.