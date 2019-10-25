Norwich's Farke hopes for another magical night when Man Utd visit









Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says they are looking for a good performance against Manchester United. Photo: Chris Radburn/Reuters Norwich City's supporters must come together to create a magical atmosphere akin to a cup game when they host Manchester United in a "do-or-die" Premier League match on Sunday, manager Daniel Farke said on Friday. Norwich, who sit 19th in the standings, beat defending champions Manchester City last month and Farke said he wanted an identical atmosphere for when they welcome a struggling United side that has not won away in the league since February. "We created a magic night against Man City," Farke told a news conference. "We can't take it as a given to repeat that on a weekly basis but we are trying to be outstanding with our performances. "The atmosphere has to be like a cup game, a do or die game. If someone makes a successful tackle the whole stadium has to be buzzing. We need that mood or we have no chance. "It's always a great day to play still one of the best clubs in the world. We know it's a huge task for us. We're respectful of United... They're not where they want to be at the moment, but all clubs have transition periods."

Norwich have struggled to cope with injuries this season, with as many as 11 players sidelined last month, but Farke said there were no new injury concerns going into the weekend's game.

"(Grant) Hanley and (Christoph) Zimmermann are still out, as is (Timm) Klose," Farke said. "(Ralf) Fahrmann is back in team training this week but this game will be too early for him.

"(Mario) Vrancic is on the way to recovering, but won't be involved on Sunday. All the other guys are available. (Tom) Trybull was involved for 45 minutes in the last game, (Onel) Hernandez was involved for a few.

"We still have to be careful with them. Hernandez did some additional individual stuff on Tuesday and his knee reacted a bit, but I'm pretty sure he'll be fit for this game."

Reuters