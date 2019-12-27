Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, one of English football's most decorated footballers, claims there's nothing special with winning the Club World Cup. Photo: Ed Sykes/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a dig at Liverpool, claiming winning the Club World Cup doesn’t mean anything. Scholes won the competition once with Manchester United after the club reigned over Europe in 2008, but he insisted it’s not something he spends a lot of time thinking of.

“You want to win it while you’re there, but I don’t think it was ever something that we were desperate to win,” Scholes said, according th BBC Radio 5Live.

“Even now if someone said ‘what trophies did you win over the years?’ I don’t think we’d mention the World Club Championship. I really don’t’. I’m not joking. I’m serious,” he said.

“But it’s like everything else. It might take more importance over the years. It looks like Liverpool have enjoyed it and celebrated it and will probably mention it and why not – but just when we were playing, it wasn’t that serious.