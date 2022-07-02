Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, July 2, 2022

Nottingham Forest sign Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United

FILE - Newly promoted Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a season-long loan. Photo: Nick Potts/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Manchester — Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a season-long loan, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Saturday.

United academy graduate Henderson made three appearances in all competitions last season and was unable to displace Spaniard David de Gea as first-choice goalkeeper at the Old Trafford club.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining such a fantastic club with an amazing set of fans and a wonderful history," Henderson said in a statement.

"I want to thank the manager and owners at Nottingham Forest for the great opportunity to play for this club in their first season back in the Premier League."

Henderson is Forest's second signing of the close season after Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi joined for a club-record fee last month. Read full story

Forest, who beat Huddersfield Town in the Championship playoff final to seal their return to the Premier League, begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on August 6.

Reuters

