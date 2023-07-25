Nottingham Forest have signed Swedish forward Anthony Elanga on a five-year deal from Manchester United, the two Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Sweden international came through United's youth ranks before making 55 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. Elanga has been capped 12 times for Sweden.

A message to you from @AnthonyElanga ✌️ pic.twitter.com/aZsEEJ6Jfr — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 25, 2023 The clubs did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported that Elanga joined Forest for a deal worth 15 million pounds ($19.27 million). "It's a pleasure to be here. It's a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well," Elanga said in a statement.

"It's the perfect next step for me in my career... I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place." Elanga scored four goals at United since making his debut in the 2020-2021 season.