Paul Pogba celebrates the remarkable come-from-behind victory by Manchester United over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Photo: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

DURBAN – Paul Pogba is really coming out of his shell, and is starting to fire on all cylinders in his second stint with Manchester United. He is running the show at Old Trafford with his important goals and assists.

The Red Devils are slowly getting the returns for the millions they splashed luring Pogba from Juventus two seasons ago.

Pogba is now a vital figure for Man United.

Ex-Red Devils winger Ryan Giggs has challenged the World Cup-winning midfielder to show consistency on his displays.

“No one can argue with Pogba’s talent. The criticism over the last few years has been his consistency. Now, over the last few months we’ve seen that consistency.

“We’ve seen goals, we’ve seen assists and we’ve seen Man of the Match performances. That’s what you expect,” Giggs said in an interview with Independent Media at Sibaya Casino in Durban this week, where he was interacting with fans during the Uefa Champions League Trophy Tour.

The rise of the mercurial Pogba has seen him deliver 11 goals and nine assists in 26 league appearances.

His turnaround has come under the regime of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“If you look at Manchester United, they’ve had great midfielders – Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes – and they were playing well every week, whether it is their first, second, third or fourth year. That’s what you need to do,” he added.

Giggs played alongside Pogba when the Frenchman was still young.

All eyes will be on Pogba on Sunday, when the Red Devils lock horns with Arsenal in what promises to be pulsating encounter at Emirates Stadium at 6.30pm SA time.

“Pogba has got the talent, now he needs to do it on a consistent basis. Since Ole took over, he certainly has. He has been a consistent player over the last few months.

“Now he needs to do it until the end of the season, and then do it again next season and the season after,” Giggs concluded.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs paraded the Champions League cup during a trophy tour around South Africa this week. Photo: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Manchester United made it without the services of Pogba on Wednesday as they turned things around against all odds.

They dumped PSG out of the Uefa Champions League in the last-16 of the competition. Man United were trailing 2-0 going in to the second leg in Paris, after losing at Old Trafford.

No one fancied them to reach the quarter-finals, but they showed character as they dispatched PSG 3-1 to advance in to the last eight. Pogba was suspended after receiving his marching orders in the first leg.

The Red Devils will now battle it out with the Gunners in the fight for the top four.





