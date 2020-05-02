Odion Ighalo makes Mason Greenwood prediction

CAPE TOWN – On-loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo believes teenager Mason Greenwood is going to be a “very big” player for the club.

Greenwood has impressed in his breakthrough season for the club, scoring 12 goals from 36 outings, most of which came from the bench.

Ighalo, who joined the club on-loan in January, has been impressed by the highly-rated 18-year-old forward.

“Greenwood is a very young and exciting player,” Ighalo said in an Indtagram live chat wit Nana Aba Anamoah. “Very good player, can use both feet, left and right, he can shoot and score goals.

“He’s a player for the future for Man United. He’s doing well now but in two or three years, you’ll see he is going to be doing so well, very, very big, because he’s a very good player,” said the Nigeria international.