Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t worried about his future at Manchester United after a spate of Premier League sackings and believes he still has the backing of the Old Trafford board.
The pressure is building on Solskjaer again with United in mid-table having managed only four league wins this season ahead of tonight’s clash against Tottenham — led by his predecessor Jose Mourinho.
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino — one of three recent top-flight managerial casualties along with Arsenal’s Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores of Watford — is ready to return to work and would be the leading contender if United decided to make a change.
Asked if he was worried about his job now sacking season is in full swing, Solskjaer said: ‘No, it doesn’t make me more concerned.