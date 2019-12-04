Ole confident the board are still backing him









Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t worried about his future at Manchester United after a spate of Premier League sackings and believes he still has the backing of the Old Trafford board. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t worried about his future at Manchester United after a spate of Premier League sackings and believes he still has the backing of the Old Trafford board. The pressure is building on Solskjaer again with United in mid-table having managed only four league wins this season ahead of tonight’s clash against Tottenham — led by his predecessor Jose Mourinho. Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino — one of three recent top-flight managerial casualties along with Arsenal’s Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores of Watford — is ready to return to work and would be the leading contender if United decided to make a change. Asked if he was worried about his job now sacking season is in full swing, Solskjaer said: ‘No, it doesn’t make me more concerned.

‘It’s that time of year and it’s never nice to see colleagues lose their jobs. But I think everyone knows continuity is one of the keys of success. Some clubs have more patience than others, some clubs don’t have that time and continuity.

‘For me, with United, we have a plan in place and hopefully we can get the results to speed it up. Sometimes it doesn’t go at the speed you want to but it’s still going in the right direction.

‘We (Solskjaer and United chief Ed Woodward) speak all the time so it’s not knee-jerk — suddenly now we need to talk.

‘I just know I have a set of values and beliefs. The club have values and beliefs and we have made these decisions together.

‘Results will change moods but the mood behind the scenes is positive. I feel we’re going to stick to the plan we’ve put together.

‘The league table never lies, but it’s two points up to Tottenham in fifth.’

Solskjaer replaced Mourinho a year ago this month and was reluctant yesterday to discuss the state of the club he inherited from the Portuguese coach.

‘I don’t really have to go into that, I think it was clear to see,’ he added. ‘When you change manager halfway through the season the club isn’t where it’s supposed to be.’

Paul Pogba, who had a particularly strained relationship with Mourinho, is not yet fit to return after injury but Scott McTominay (left) and Nemanja Matic have a better chance.

‘I don’t think whoever the manager of the opposition team is will change their motivation,’ said Solskjaer of his players. ‘They are motivated to do well for United.’

Daily Mail