MANCHESTER – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears that a heavy defeat in Manchester United’s next game at home to bitter rivals Liverpool could put his job in jeopardy.
Solskjaer has described it as the ‘perfect game’ for United after the international break following the club’s worst start to a season in 30 years.
However, it is understood the 46-year-old is concerned that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will come under huge pressure to sack him if United lose heavily to table-topping Liverpool at Old Trafford a week on Sunday.
Defeat by Newcastle on Sunday saw Solskjaer’s side drop into the bottom half of the Premier League, just two points off the relegation zone after eight games.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are on a run of 17 league wins in a row.