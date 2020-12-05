Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't think past 'next six games' at Manchester United

MANCHESTER - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the club hierarchy's unequivocal support but said he could never ignore the importance of short-term results at Old Trafford.

At a recent fans' forum, United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said Solskjaer's side is making progress despite a turbulent start to the new campaign.

However, the Solskjaer's position again came under scrutiny after United's 3-1 defeat by Paris St Germain on Wednesday which left their qualification in the Champions League hanging in the balance.

"From my experience, from my discussions with the club, we think long term," Solskjaer told a news conference. "But short term, you can't not think about the next six games.

"It's one of those seasons after a blip, after a defeat, after a bad performance you need to get back on form again. We're going to do as well as we can as long as we can and hang in there and keep moving up the table."