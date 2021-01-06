Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slams Jurgen Klopp after Manchester United penalty comments

LONDON - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes rival managers talking about penalties that have been awarded to his team could be a way of influencing referees.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said following Monday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton that he was baffled they were not awarded a penalty and claimed other teams would not have been denied by the officials.

Klopp added in his post-match interview that United had more penalties in two years than he had in 5-1/2 years at Liverpool.

"I don't count how many penalties they have, so if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box, I don't spend time on that," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Wednesday's League Cup semi-final with Manchester City.

Solskjaer pointed out that his side were denied a penalty in last season's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea after manager Frank Lampard suggested the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had favoured United during the campaign.