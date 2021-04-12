Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Edinson Cavani to stay but family might be the deciding factor

LONDON - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he still hoped Edinson Cavani will decide to extend his stay at Manchester United beyond this season after the Uruguayan's goal helped secure a 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The 34-year-old Cavani, who signed from Paris St Germain, is reportedly ready to continue his career in South America having failed to settle down in England. His class remains clear though and Solskjaer insists the club are working hard to try and keep Cavani. "We have had up front and honest meetings. There's no secret, we want to keep him," Solskjaer told reporters after his side's victory in north London. ALSO READ: WATCH: Jose Mourinho blasts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Son Heung-min criticism after VAR controversy

Solskjaer said the unusual circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic have been difficult for Cavani who has not been able to have family and friends visit him in Manchester.

"He's contemplating and thinking hard and long about what he wants to do, and I understand," Solskjaer said. "He knows what I want, him at Old Trafford at the Stretford End scoring a diving header, there's not a better feeling. So let's wait and see.

"He knows my feelings, I know his feelings. He has not made up his mind yet and I understand that it has been a difficult year for everyone but for a new lad who does not speak English, not to feel the English culture to go and see people, have friends around, it's in the back of your head if this is what you want.

"If he decides it's just this season, we have been very fortunate to have him here." (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)