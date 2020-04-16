On-loan Ntshangase feels at home at Maritzburg United

DURBAN - Bidvest Wits midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase, who is on loan to Maritzburg United, believes he has found a new home in Pietermaritzburg and has now begun negotiations with them for a permanent move to the KwaZulu-Natal capital. Ntshangase is in his last three months of his contract with the Clever Boys and is convinced he cannot undo the work he has already put in at the Team of Choice. Should the deal materialise, it would be perfect for the defensive midfielder as it will be closer to his hometown in Umlazi. Sizwe Ntshangase (not related to Phumlani), who looks after his affairs, has confirmed that his client was set to exit Wits and they were talking to the Team of Choice about penning a permanent deal next season. “The club (Wits) hasn’t said anything to us about their intentions with Phumlani and we have not engaged them,” Sizwe Ntshangase said.

The 24-year-old has taken his game to the new level since he joined the Team of Choice at the start of the season.

His contribution has been immense when the club started climbing up the log. Maritzburg can now comfortably finish in the top three if their form is sustained in the last few matches when the league resumes.

Ntshangase was also one of the standout performers last season when the club reached the Telkom Knockout final, where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“At this stage I can’t confirm anything about his next move,” said Sizwe Ntshangase.

“With this pandemic, everything is at a standstill. The move to Maritzburg has offered him an opportunity to showcase his worth. He has grabbed every opportunity that came his way. He has done well under the tenure of (coach) Eric Tinkler. They’ve got a relationship from way back (they worked together at Wits in the past).”

Tinkler spent many of his formative years as a coach in the Wits development academy before becoming an assistant coach there.

Premier Soccer League action is currently halted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is not yet clear as to when it will resume. The national lockdown has been extended until the end of the month.

“We are all waiting to hear if the league will resume or not. We’re all waiting to hear what’s going to happen,” Ntshangase stated.

The Team of Choice have quickly presented an offer to extend the midfielder's stay at the club.

“Maritzburg have indicated their intentions of keeping Phumlani beyond his loan spell. They have shown interest by presenting us with a proposal of their offer,” agent Ntshangase said.

“We sat down, looked at the proposal with the player and gave them our own proposal. When the coronavirus outbreak started, the paperwork was with them.”

The player has started 13 games for Maritzburg across all competitions this season.

“Every player wants to play football. He is happy if he is going to get game time. He might want to be in Johannesburg but there’s nothing happening in Johannesburg at this stage. What’s important now is to look at the playing side and the financial side. We can’t say Phumlani is still young at the age of 24. He is not getting a younger,” the agent explained.