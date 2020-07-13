SportSoccerPremier League
Players observe a minutes silence ahead of he English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on Monday, July 13, 2020. Photo: AP Photo/Peter Powell
One positive in latest Premier League Covid-19 tests, total now 20

The Premier League said on Monday that one person returned a positive result in its latest round of Covid-19 tests.

The League conducts weekly tests on players and staff and last week's single positive case has taken the total number of cases to 20 since testing began in May.

The English top flight restarted its season last month after a 100-day hiatus due to the pandemic.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday July 6 and Sunday July 12, 2,071 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive," the league said in a statement.

The league did not reveal the club or the name of the individual who tested positive.

There have been 13 rounds of testing since players returned to contact training in May. 

Reuters

