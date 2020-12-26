Only Man United can stop Liverpool from winning another title, says Paul Merson

CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Manchester United are the only team that can stop Liverpool from winning back-to-back Premier League titles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have shown a lot of improvement in recent weeks, and many, including Merson, are tipping them to give champions Liverpool a run for their money in the title race.

“If Unitd go and win at Leicester, this would be a bigger statement than beating Leeds 6-2,” Merson told Sky Sports on Saturday.

“If they can come away with a win, I would thin, ‘wow’. It would turn my head and if they win, they would be Liverpool’s main rivals,” said Merson.

“I just think with Man City, later on in the season when it comes the business end of the Champions League, if they’re playing a quarter-final on Wednesday, I can’t see Pep Guardiola playing his strongst team on the weekend.