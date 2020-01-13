LONDON – Liverpool continued to break new ground as they set a Premier League record with a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, but for Jurgen Klopp it was just another three points en route to the title.
Roberto Firmino’s 37th-minute goal proved sufficient for Liverpool to rack up a 20th win in 21 Premier League games and extend their unbeaten league run to a club record 38 games.
They were not even at their best but Liverpool, who have kept six successive clean sheets, have simply forgotten how to lose as they romp towards a first English title since 1989-90.They are 16 points clear of second-placed Leicester City and their haul of 61 points is two more than the previous Premier League record after 21 games, Manchester City’s 59 in 2017-18.
It is also more than any club in Europe’s big five league’s has managed after 21 games, and the way things are going the title might be wrapped up by Easter.
Yet Klopp was subdued after Saturday’s win - disappointed his side had not dispatched Jose Mourinho’s faltering Tottenham Hotspur side with ease after a dominant first half.