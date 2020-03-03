OPINION: Arsenal fans need to back Arteta

The revival of Arsenal won’t be achieved over night. It will take time for the Gunners to get back to where they were two decades ago. It is unfair for Arsenal supporters to expect instant success under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta. They wanted the head of the legendary, Arsene Wenger, he was shown the door. And then what happened next? Did they enjoy success after his departure? Clearly, no, they haven’t.

It has become even worse. At least, they were able to win trophies during the tenure of Wenger.

They were able to feature in the top four consistently.

If they didn’t sell their top stars, Cesc Fabegras, Emmanuel Adebayor, Samir Nasri, Gael Clinchy, Kolo Toure, Alex Song and Robin Van Persie, I have no doubt that Wenger would have won more Premier League titles.

But how do you sustain success if you keep on losing

your top stars on a regular basis? It is difficult but under those difficulties, Wenger worked his magic.

Unai Emery took over the coaching reins from Wenger. There was a new wave of optimism when he took over.

But didn’t last long. He was fired last year following a string of unconvincing performances.

Arteta has steadied the ship after a woeful run of form under Emery.

Emery was the runner-up in the Europa League (losing to Chelsea) but few months later, he was shown the door.

Firing coaches is not the solution for Arsenal.

It won’t solve their woes.

They need to accept that they are nowhere near the elite teams in Europe.

The Gunners should channel their efforts into rebuilding. Liverpool did it and here they are on top of the world now.

But it took them years to get back to where they belong.

The decision to hire Arteta was good.

He is a young manager with an immense appetite to succeed.

That’s what Arsenal requires at this present moment. They should invest more time in Arteta and he will come right.

Chelsea and Manchester United have done it with Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respectively.

The two teams are not back to their best but you can clearly see the vision of these clubs and their managers.

They have put more emphasis on youth and blended it nicely with experience. In two years, Chelsea and Manchester will be challenging the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal should follow suit. The management must also back Arteta with some decent signings in the next transfer window and keep their key players within the set-up.

The masses began to cast doubts on Arteta after he was bundled out of the Europa League last 16 last week. It is too early for that.

Rome wasn’t build in a day.

Arsenal supporters should stop comparing their team and accept that it will take them time to be back where they belong.

Their support in their revival is key. Arteta is the right man to restore them in to the pinnacle of world football.

They should be patient with him and they will reap the rewards in future.





The Mercury