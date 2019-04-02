Manchester City, who meet Brighton in the first semi-final on Saturday, benefited in their quarter-final win at Swansea when their equaliser came from a questionable penalty, and Sergio Aguero’s winner looked to be offside. Photo: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Decisions overturned by video assistant referee (VAR) at this weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals will be shown to the fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium. Networks televising games in which VAR is used show replays during their broadcasts, but they are not shown in the stadium, leading to confusion for those in attendance.

“One of the main criticisms about VAR from a fan’s perspective is that it’s not always fully clear what decisions are being considered to those in the stadia,” Andy Ambler, the Football Association’s director of professional game relations, said on Tuesday.

“For this weekend’s semi-finals matches, if a decision is overturned by VAR, we will show the usual VAR graphics on the big screen.

“This will be followed by the definitive video clip that provides evidence as to why that decision was overturned.

“But a video clip will only be shown on the big screen if the referee’s original decision is overturned.

“We believe this will help provide clarity and transparency to fans inside the stadium.”

VAR has been in the FA Cup since last season, but only in Premier League stadiums. That’s led to several controversial decisions not being reviewed at lower-level grounds.

Wolverhampton face Watford in the other semi-final on Sunday, with the final scheduled for May 18.

