Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, and defender John Stones react after Fernandinho scores an own goal during their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP

MANCHESTER – Crystal Palace grabbed a last-minute equaliser, through a Fernandinho own goal, to earn a 2-2 draw at Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday after two goals from Sergio Aguero looked to have given the champions victory. The result leaves City still trailing leaders Liverpool by 13 points ahead of the Anfield side's home game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Palace, who won this fixture last season, took the lead through new signing Cenk Tosun in the 39th minute, the Turkish forward heading home at the back post after Gary Cahill had nodded a corner across the area.

City dominated but had to wait until the 82nd minute to get level when Aguero slid in at the back post to convert a Gabriel Jesus ball.

The Argentine then made it 2-1 with a fine, angled header from a Benjamin Mendy cross from the left.