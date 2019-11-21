Tottenham's Serge Aurier, left, duels for the ball with Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend during their English Premier League match at White Hart Lane stadium in London in September. Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

LONDON – Crystal Palace must find a way to weather spells of sustained Liverpool pressure in the opening periods of each half if they are to get a result on Saturday, Palace winger Andros Townsend has said. Liverpool are unbeaten in the league this season and hold an eight-point lead at the top after a 3-1 win over champions Manchester City in their last game. Eight of their 28 league goals have come in the first 15 minutes of each half.

"It's incredible, I think they make a conscious effort each half to go full throttle for the first 15 minutes," Townsend told the Premier League website. "They suss you out for the first 15 minutes and they did that against Manchester City. Even though they were not playing well, they found themselves 2-0 up."

Townsend said hosts Palace, who sit 12th, would have to play on the counter-attack if they were to have any chance of causing an upset, much like they did in a 2-1 win at Manchester United and 2-2 draw at Arsenal.