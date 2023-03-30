Durban — Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille has reiterated that the proposed sponsorship deal involving the South African government and English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur will not go ahead. It was reported in February that the government was interested in a sponsorship deal worth almost R1 billion with the London-based club in exchange for an advertisement on their shirt sleeve.

ALSO READ: R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal scrapped by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille Amidst various problems such as load shedding and crime affecting South Africa, the reported proposal elicited widespread criticism from the public. Many felt it would not bring any benefit to the country.

“In a letter from the SA Tourism Board chairperson, based on the advice I have given to the board and which I had publicly stated, that the deal should not proceed, the SA Tourism Board has agreed not to proceed with the proposal. “The SA Tourism Board will no longer proceed with the transaction, nor will it seek the concomitant requisite approvals for the proposed transaction. In the current economic climate, the use of public funds must be carefully considered and for any department to fulfil its mandate, it must be done in a cost-effective way, exploring multiple options and with due consideration for all priorities,” said the minister in a statement.

Should the deal have gone ahead, South Africa would not have been the first African government to sponsor an English Premier League club. Rwanda sponsors Tottenham’s arch-rivals from London, Arsenal. In exchange for the sponsorship, the words “Visit Rwanda” are emblazoned on the shirts of the Gunners players whenever they take to the field for competitive games. @eshlinv